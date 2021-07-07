What’s being built in Austin? ABJ tracks area’s biggest construction projects

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN’s media partners at the Austin Business Journal launched an interactive map that tracks large real estate developments and construction projects in the metro area.

It’s called “Crane Watch”.

Right now, the map lists close to 15 office projects happening now in downtown Austin alone.

Each pin on the map tells you where a project is located, what the project is, the owner or developer, current construction status and estimated completion date.

View the interactive tool from Austin Business Journal online.