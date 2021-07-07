What’s being built in Austin? ABJ tracks area’s biggest construction projects

Newscast Featured Links

by: Austin Business Journal, KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Downtown Austin skyline April 30, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Kristen Currie)

Downtown Austin skyline (KXAN Photo/Kristen Currie)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN’s media partners at the Austin Business Journal launched an interactive map that tracks large real estate developments and construction projects in the metro area.

It’s called “Crane Watch”.

Right now, the map lists close to 15 office projects happening now in downtown Austin alone.

Each pin on the map tells you where a project is located, what the project is, the owner or developer, current construction status and estimated completion date.

View the interactive tool from Austin Business Journal online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss