AUSTIN (KXAN)– As part of South by Southwest, the University of Texas Austin hosted a roundtable Monday to discuss maximizing growth of the semiconductor industry.

Congressmen Michael McCaul and Lloyd Doggett, along with other leaders, were part of the discussion.

The Austin Metro has recently seen a boom in computer chip makers, such as Samsung, investing to build manufacturing.

Leaders said they want to make sure the U.S. is ready to fill the void in supply chain issues exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of those ways is to make learning opportunities more available to students.

UT Austin President Jay Hartzell said the university was working to find new, innovative ways to get students in Kindergarten through 12th grade excited about the industry.