Dog is one of 10 finalists in the Cadbury bunny tryout contest. (Courtesy: Cadbury)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Waylon the alpaca from La Grange and Dog the goat from Georgetown are two of the top 10 finalists in the 2021 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts.

You can vote for either animal until Wednesday, March 17th by clicking this link.

The finalists were selected by the Cadbury team from more than 12,000 submissions.