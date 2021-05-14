Texas Rent Relief Program gives out $100 million in assistance for tenants, landlords

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs announced it has given out more than $100 million in rental and utility help to Texans who need it.

TDHCA is carrying out a $1.3 billion grant to help eligible Texans who are struggling with their rent and utility payments during the coronavirus pandemic. Eligibility is based on income, according to the department, and grant money is from federal relief funds from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Texas was the first state in the country with a billion-dollar allocation, according to TDHCA.

Under the program, renters can get help with rent up to 12 months, back rent owed, up to three months of future rent and help with utilities as well. These costs can start as far back as March 13, 2020.

TDHCA is also prioritizing tenants whose landlords have filed for eviction. If you apply for the program and your landlord files for eviction afterward, you can call TDHCA at (833) 989-7368 to provide your court docket number, precinct number and county of the court to have your status updated.

Landlords in the program can receive up to 15 months of rent, but only if they refrain from evicting.

TDHCA said assistance is growing, with an average of $6 million approved per day this past week. This number continues to grow every week.

You can check up on the program’s progress and see if you qualify online here.