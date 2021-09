AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Comptroller’s office says it has paid $285 million in unclaimed property claims in fiscal year 2021.

The Comptroller’s office said in a press release on Thursday it has returned more than $3 billion in unclaimed property to rightful owners since Texas’ unclaimed property program began in 1962.

The state is currently holding more than $6 billion in cash and other valuables through the program.

You can check to see if you have unclaimed property by clicking here.