Black Pumas is hosting an exclusive, live performance on May 25 — here’s how to win access

Black Pumas is teaming up with Don’t mess with Texas to help clean up Texas highways (Screenshot from website https://www.txisblackpumas.com/)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-based band Black Pumas and Don’t mess with Texas are teaming up to keep Texas highways looking fresh and free of trash.

They’re holding a contest where you can win access to a special live performance in Austin hosted by the Black Pumas on May 25. Only 75 winners will be chosen, and winners are allowed to bring one friend.

To enter the contest, they’re asking you to snap a photo or video of yourself picking up litter. Contest rules state videos must be less than 15 seconds long, but they will count as 10 entries. Pictures will only count as one entry.

The deadline is May 20. Winners will be contacted between May 23 and 24.

In addition to the concert, these entries may even show up in Don’t mess with Texas’ new television spot.

Enter through this link online here. The form will ask for your name, street address, email address and to upload your photo or video.