AUSTIN (KXAN) — Did you get to see the thousands of drones over downtown Austin Friday?

Sky Elements Drone Shows had a one-hour drone light show looking over Lady Bird Lake toward the neighborhood of Bouldin Creek.

At the end of the show, a QR code appeared in the sky. Some of the people who scanned it with their phone got a surprise– they got Rick rolled! If you’re not familiar with the term, it is a meme involving the unexpected appearance of the music video for “Never Gonna Give You Up”, by Rick Astley.