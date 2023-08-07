AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Zilker Park Vision Plan is not moving forward, according to Mayor Kirk Watson’s email newsletter The Watson Wire.

The post said the plan will not be on city council’s Aug. 31 agenda and that there is, “no plan to bring it before the Austin Mayor and Council in the future.”

The plan included three new parking garages, a land bridge over Barton Springs Road, a “welcome plaza” and new hike and bike trails.

Previously, Watson spoke with KXAN about his concerns with the plan.

“A lot of people and groups worked hard to do something big and positive for our community. And our city staffers have put a lot into this process, as well. I truly appreciate and respect their efforts,” the post read.

Moving forward

Watson wrote that his recommendation is to table the discussion for now.

“We could all benefit from a little time and perspective. And then, we can start working together on the recommendations in the plan that have consensus,” he wrote.

He pointed out that while there is disagreement over how to address parking issues, there is consensus on the goal of creating equal access to the park for all Austinites.

Austin Council Member Ryan Alter, Mayor Pro Tem Paige Ellis and Council Member Zo Qadri released a joint statement against the plan Monday, as well.

“We know that the Zilker Park Vision Plan proposes many improvements that have community consensus, such as additional green space, shade trees, erosion control, and bathrooms. Other elements, however, seem to be flash points of irreconcilable differences. We know the challenges Zilker Park is facing will not go away on their own, but we do not see a path forward for the Zilker Vision Plan and therefore cannot support it,” the statement read.