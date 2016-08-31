Zilker moonlight tower back up, now brighter than ever

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The next time you visit Zilker Park, you might notice that the Zilker moonlight tower underwent a remodel.

Back in April, Austin Energy dismantled the tower to give it some TLC. On Wednesday, the tower was resurrected with new energy-efficient LED light bulbs. The moonlight tower in Zilker Park is one of the original 31 towers that provided the City of Austin its first urban lighting system in 1895.

“No other city in the world still has moonlight towers. They’re historical treasures that Austin Energy is committed to maintaining,” said Dan Smith, Vice President of Electric Service Delivery in a press release. “We are also committed to reducing energy consumption and worked with the Texas Historical Commission to carefully choose LED light bulbs that preserve both the color and intensity of the original lighting.”

The city’s other 17 moonlight towers will also be restored and outfitted with the LED light bulbs. Several years ago, the city approved $3.9 million for the restoration project.