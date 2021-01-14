Yuengling makes its first move west to Texas later this year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Yuengling is finally coming to Texas.

By Fall 2021, beer from D.G. Yuengling and Son, the Pennsylvania-based brewery marketed as “America’s Oldest Brewery,” will make its way to retail locations in the Lone Star State as the brand expands outside its current East Coast market for the first time.

The company is partnering with Molson Coors to make the expansion to Texas, and the beers will be brewed at the Molson Coors brewery in Fort Worth, the company said in a press release. It’s the first venture since Yuengling and Molson Coors created The Yuengling Company partnership in September 2020.

“We have heard from consumers all over the country who are excited to enjoy our beer, which is why we’re proud to announce that Texas will be the first western state we’ll be expanding to,” said Wendy Yuengling, chief administrative officer. “We have passionate Yuengling fans in Texas, so we are excited to finally bring them the goods.”