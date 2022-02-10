Your Travis County leaders could change — here’s why you should care

AUSTIN (KXAN) — They’re races that don’t get as much TV time as the race for governor or attorney general, but that doesn’t make them less important — actually, a political science professor at St. Edward’s University says the results of those county and city-level races may actually play more importance in your day-to-day life.

“The United States has more than 80,000 different governments but it only has one federal government, 50 state governments,” Brian Smith, that political science professor, said. “All the other governments — people who can arrest us, people who have some kind of legal authority over us — are going to be at the local levels.”

It may be easy to look to the race for Texas governor and focus your energy on studying those candidates, but don’t forget your local ones. Travis County commissioners, for example, help dictate which resources in the county get funding, they direct county leaders to report information to the public and set county policy.

“What they do has a lot more impact on your daily life than maybe what Pres. Biden or Gov. Abbott has, so these elections are very important,” Smith said.

County-level races to watch

As such, here are some of the races we’re watching in Travis County this year.

Travis County judge

Although you’ll only have one candidate on your primary ballot for this position, a Republican candidate will take on the incumbent Democrat in November. The Travis County judge plays a big role in what happens at the county level, including ruling over county commissioners meetings.

Incumbent Judge Andy Brown, a Democrat, is running for re-election in 2022. During his term, he advocated for better benefits for county employees, including additional paid time off for employees who were vaccinated against COVID-19, stalled evictions for residents during the pandemic and worked with commissioners to advance the county’s mental health treatment options.

On Brown’s website, it says Brown will double down on affordable healthcare, mental health services, affordable housing and criminal justice reform if re-elected.

Rupal Chaudhari is the Republican candidate running against Brown. Chaudhari was not interested in politics until January 2021, when she and her husband learned the City of Austin planned to purchase an empty Candlewood Suites hotel to use as a bridge shelter for people experiencing homelessness in the same parking lot as their family’s hotels.

She has degrees from Company Secretaries of India and a Master’s degree from St. Mary’s law school. She is a licensed immigration attorney with the state of New York and currently manages the finances for the family’s business holdings, which includes hotels and an electronics component distribution business.

County commissioners

There are two Travis County commissioner seats you’ll see on your Democratic ballot this year — Precinct 4 and Precinct 2. Both seats will include the incumbent and a Democratic challenger, neither have a Republican candidate.

Brigid Shea is the incumbent for Precinct 2. During her time on the court, Shea pushed hard to reform the electric market and power grid after the deadly winter storm in 2021, helped the county advance mental health diversion programs and secure extra hours of paid time off for county employees during the pandemic.

On her campaign website, Shea says she will focus on issues such as water preservation, preparing communities for wildfire, reducing greenhouse-gas emissions and pushing hard for criminal justice reform.

Shea’s name will appear alongside Bob Libal’s, the former executive director of Grassroots Leadership, a group that works to abolish for-profit private jails and prisons.

As such, Libal’s most prominent platforms surround criminal justice reform; such as addressing homelessness, substance abuse and mental health disorders instead of letting those people land in jails. Libal also lists housing affordability, addressing language barriers in commissioners court proceedings and a “Travis County Green New Deal” as issues on his website.

Over in Precinct 4, Susanna Ledesma-Woody will challenge Margaret Gómez, the Democratic incumbent. On the Run for Something website, a biography for Ledesma-Woody says she’s a founding member and is the current president of the Del Valle Community Coalition.

In that role she has advocated for access to healthy and affordable food and comprehensive healthcare services, according to that biography.

Meanwhile, Gómez, who has sworn in as Travis County commissioner for Precinct 4 in 1995 and was the first Mexican-American woman to ever serve in the role, helped push through a plan worth $110 million of federal relief funds to build housing for the homeless during her most recent term.

Gómez says said in a re-election announcement that she will continue to fight for better healthcare, local jobs and worker’s rights.

County clerk

After current Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir announced she won’t run for re-election, several people stepped up to try and take her job come next year: two Democrats and one Republican.

Democrats will find Dyana Limon-Mercado and Kurt Lockhart on their primary ballots. Limon-Mercado is the past-chair of the Travis County Democratic Party and executive director of Planned Parenthood Texas Votes.

Lockhart works at Raise Your Hand Texas, where he analyzes and uses data to “help drive positive policy changes in our state’s public education system,” his campaign website says.

Anyone filling out the Republican Primary Election ballot will find Susan Haynes as the only Republican looking to fill the role. Haynes does not appear to have a campaign website but does have a Facebook page, which asks people to help “show Texas and the world that Travis County is RED!”

District Judge positions

You’re going to see a number of district judge roles up for grabs. Those are particularly important to look at during the primaries because many of those races don’t have a Republican or Democratic challenger and will be decided in the Primary Election.

For example, Judge Catherine Mauzy, the incumbent Democrat, is running to keep her seat on the 419th Civil District Court against Madeline Connor, who is also running as a Democrat — that’s a seat that will be decided this March.

To look at the other races in Travis County, check out these ballot examples. Here’s a sample of the Travis County Republican Primary Election ballot. Here’s a sample of the Travis County Democratic Primary Election ballot.