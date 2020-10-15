Wondering if your mail-in ballot was received? Your county may have the answer online

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some Central Texas counties are making their ballot tracking available online.

If people are wondering if their mail-in ballot has been counted, they can check and see if their county has made the information available online.

Hays County offers a PDF log that shows ballot return dates with voter’s names.

For Travis County, people can download a per-day file from the County Clerk’s site that shows both information on people whose mail-in ballots have been received, as well as those who have voted in-person. To find the information, go to the website and scroll down to the section labeled “Election Day and Early Voting Roster.”

Mail-in ballots for Williamson County can be tracked individually by providing a Texas driver’s license number and birthday at its elections website.

