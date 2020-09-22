With deadline looming, here’s how you can register to vote ahead of Nov. election

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Are you registered to vote?

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and the last day you can register to be eligible to vote in November’s General Election is Oct. 5.

Texas Secretary of State Ruth R. Hughs wants to make sure all Texans eligible to vote get registered as the deadline for November voting eligibility is two weeks away.

“An active and engaged citizenry plays an essential role in ensuring the continued well-being of our democracy,” Secretary Hughs said. “Ahead of the November election, I encourage all eligible Texans who have not already done so to register to vote by October 5th so that they can help shape the future of the Lone Star State.”

There are 16.6 million registered voters in Texas, a state record, and folks can check the status of their registration by visiting the Secretary of State’s website.

To update an address or name change, the Secretary of State’s office has a site for that, as well. The address change option only works if you moved within the same county.

People can print and fill out a voter registration application, then mail it back to their respective county voter registrar with a postmark on or before Oct. 5 in order to be eligible to vote in November.