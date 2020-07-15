Why we may not know who won primary runoff races tonight

Election workers begin to sort a new batch of ballots collected earlier in the day from drop boxes at the King County Elections office Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Renton, Wash. Voters in Washington all vote only by mail. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, 37,000 people voted in Travis County, according to the Travis County Clerk’s Office.

That’s in addition to the 97,994 ballots cast during early voting.

But Tuesday’s voting totals may not be complete — and the results may not be either.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, mail-in voting saw an increase, with 16,441 mail in votes received on Tuesday morning, for a total of 97,963 total votes cast. That’s an 11.8% voter turnout, according to Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir.

Travis County reported back in June that it had mailed 17,247 ballots to voters at that point, but under normal circumstances, it would mail around 1,000-2,000 in total for a primary runoff election.

Mail-in ballots can be received as late as 5 p.m. on Wednesday, which can cause close races to carry over into the next day.

DeBeauvoir says that typically the County gets back 80% of ballots, but that they’re already close to the 80%.

According to Travis County, there are still 11,000 mail in ballots outstanding.