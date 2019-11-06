Who are the Manor mayoral candidates? Here’s what to know and what they hope to accomplish

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Three candidates have stepped up to replace the current mayor of Manor, Rita G. Jonse. Here’s what each candidate hopes to bring to the city following Tuesday’s election.

Anne Weir

courtesy: Anne Weir

Weir has lived in Manor for 10+ years and is currently finishing out her term on city council. One of her campaign points is dealing with the growth of the city and using effective improvements to allow for the community and local leaders alike to have a say in those decisions.

In a statement to KXAN, Weir says that upon election, she vows to “Take on the office of Mayor with care, compassion and dignity.”

Larry Wallace, Jr.

Earlier today, Wallace said that he hoped to establish better communication with constituents. He also hopes to establish a mayoral advisory committee and better representation of all ages, races, and ethnicity in the city of Manor.

In his statement to KXAN, Wallace stated that he hoped to see the family focused town to continue to grow, and to see the mayor’s office “Connect better with the public.”

Philip Tryon

Tryon hopes to bring new infrastructure and growth opportunities to Manor and to keep the community aspect strong.

He hopes to extend and improve transit, including the 290 toll that many use to get to and from work each day. He also hopes to expands businesses within the city and to increase tax revenue from those businesses, to lessen the burden on taxpayers.

Tryon wants to adopt a comprehensive plan for the city to deal with growth, infrastructure, and other issues. In a statement to KXAN, Tryon said he aims to accomplish “A better Manor for all.”