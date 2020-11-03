When can we expect results of the election?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Election Day is here, but when will we find out how Texas voted?

While some states are able to get their results back quickly, others could take longer.

“Will we know who wins the presidency on election night?” asked David Lauderback, a professor of history at Austin Community College. “Most experts tend to agree that we are not going to know the night of.”

Each state has its own rules for how votes are counted and verified.

“Florida for example, their law says we start counting votes early and they have been doing so for weeks,” said Lauderback.

Results in Florida could be tallied after just a few hours. Texas should have most of their results in on election night as well.

“In the State of Texas, a lot of our early voting is at a polling booth,” Lauderback said. “It is a lot easier for us to process, a lot easier for us to tally.”

But with more than 9 million people showing up for early voting, it could take more time to tally up the votes, especially without knowing how many people will show up on Election Day in Texas.

“So it is reasonable to presume that it is going to take Texas a while to process that,” Lauderback said. “If we don’t have all the early voting numbers processed, we have to wait. We have to wait and see how they will change the election. Now if the turnout in Texas was very different than what was expected, then those early votes become even more important. How will they change the outcome of the votes cast on Election Day?”