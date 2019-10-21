What you need to know about major items on the ballot

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Early voting in this year’s election runs from Oct. 21 to Nov. 1. Election Day is Nov. 5. Before you go to the polls, here is some information about what’s on the ballot.

The League of Women Voters has a comprehensive guide to statewide propositions with brief explanations of each. KXAN has also been tracking a number of these and will continue to cover them leading up to election day.

Below is a list of some of the major items on the ballot in Central Texas. Click the links for KXAN news coverage of that ballot item:

Texas Prop. 1 – Allows a municipal judge to hold more than one office

Texas Prop. 2 – Approving water development bonds

Texas Prop. 3 – Property tax exemption for disaster areas

Texas Prop. 4 – Prohibits a state income tax on individuals

Texas Prop. 5 – Dedicates sporting goods sales tax to parks and historical sites

Texas Prop. 6 – Increases maximum bonds for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT)

Texas Prop. 7 – Increases distributions to Available School Fund

Texas Prop. 8 – Creates Flood Infrastructure Fund

Texas Prop. 9 – Tax exemption for precious metal held in depositories

Texas Prop. 10 – Transfer of care of law enforcement animals

Travis County Proposition A – Expo Center funding

Austin Proposition A – Rules on city-owned land for sports facilities

Austin Proposition B – Hotel tax revenue for cultural arts

Manor ISD Proposition A – $280 million school bond package

Del Valle ISD Proposition A – $284 million school bond package

Burnet CISD Proposition A – $33.1 million in bonds for school facilities

Lockhart ISD Bond Election – $92.35 million for school construction, renovation, and land purchases

Coupland ISD Proposition A – $5-million school bond

Williamson County Proposition A – $412 million in road bonds

Williamson County Proposition B – $35 million in parks and recreation bonds