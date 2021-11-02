West Lake Hills voters to decide on raising taxes to fix roads, flooding

Your Local Election HQ

by: Lauren Goodman

Posted: / Updated:
Photo of a sign advocating for the passage of Propositions A, B, and C in West Lake Hills

(Photo: Daniel Marin, KXAN)

All Results Latest NewsTravis County ResultsWilliamson County ResultsHays County Results

WEST LAKE HILLS, Texas (KXAN) — Residents from the City of West Lake Hills will vote on three propositions in the Nov. 2 election, which will fund major infrastructure and maintenance projects.

If Propositions A and B are both approved, the city’s tax rate about $0.13 per $100 valuation, meaning that homeowners with median-priced $1.5 million home would have an annual tax impact of $390 to $850. More information on the propositions can be found on the city’s website.

Proposition A

If approved, Prop A would issue bonds for a new $13.2 million municipal complex, which will include a new administration building, city hall council chambers and a police department.

Both the administrative and police department building no longer comply to current building codes, state or national ADA standards.

See election results below:

Proposition B

Proposition B would allow the City of West Lake Hills to issue up to $11.8 million in bonds going towards immediate repairs on six roadway and drainage projects. The decided projects were based on a 2017 city-wide study and 2018 update, which ranked infrastructure and maintenance risks to public safety.

If approved, improvements and updates on these roads will move forward:

  • Camp Craft Road
  • Laurel Valley Road
  • Redbud Trail
  • Terrace Mountain Drive
  • Westlake Drive
  • Yaupon Valley Road

See election results below:

Proposition C

Proposition C would reverse a sales tax diversion plan that came about in the mid-1990s. Currently, every 1/2 cent collected in city sales tax is put toward property tax relief. Prop C would instead put the 1/2 cent in a dedicated fund for ongoing street maintenance projects. The redirected sales tax would expire four years after it takes effect.

If passed, the projected impact on a median West Lake Hills homeowner will be $586 more in city taxes.

More information about the proposition’s impact can found on the City of West Lake Hills website.

See election results below:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss