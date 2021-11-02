West Lake Hills voters to decide on raising taxes to fix roads, flooding

WEST LAKE HILLS, Texas (KXAN) — Residents from the City of West Lake Hills will vote on three propositions in the Nov. 2 election, which will fund major infrastructure and maintenance projects.

If Propositions A and B are both approved, the city’s tax rate about $0.13 per $100 valuation, meaning that homeowners with median-priced $1.5 million home would have an annual tax impact of $390 to $850. More information on the propositions can be found on the city’s website.

Proposition A

If approved, Prop A would issue bonds for a new $13.2 million municipal complex, which will include a new administration building, city hall council chambers and a police department.

Both the administrative and police department building no longer comply to current building codes, state or national ADA standards.

Proposition B

Proposition B would allow the City of West Lake Hills to issue up to $11.8 million in bonds going towards immediate repairs on six roadway and drainage projects. The decided projects were based on a 2017 city-wide study and 2018 update, which ranked infrastructure and maintenance risks to public safety.

If approved, improvements and updates on these roads will move forward:

Camp Craft Road

Laurel Valley Road

Redbud Trail

Terrace Mountain Drive

Westlake Drive

Yaupon Valley Road

Proposition C

Proposition C would reverse a sales tax diversion plan that came about in the mid-1990s. Currently, every 1/2 cent collected in city sales tax is put toward property tax relief. Prop C would instead put the 1/2 cent in a dedicated fund for ongoing street maintenance projects. The redirected sales tax would expire four years after it takes effect.

If passed, the projected impact on a median West Lake Hills homeowner will be $586 more in city taxes.

More information about the proposition’s impact can found on the City of West Lake Hills website.

