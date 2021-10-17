Voting early? City of Buda asks voters to approve millions for road, parks & recreation projects

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Early voting starts on Monday, and Buda residents have some big decisions to make.

The city is asking voters to approve roughly $73.5 million just for one proposition — transportation projects. Many of them set out to make roads safer and more pedestrian and bike-friendly.

There are several roads that would be reconstructed under Proposition A.

Brandon and Crystal Wells live near South Gorforth Road, where one of the most expensive reconstruction projects is being proposed.

“It would help with the neighborhood for sure, with kids getting out,” Brandon said.

The road would be expanded to two lanes, with bike lanes and a sidewalk for $20.9 million.



“There are so many people moving in…it would help benefit extra traffic flow to get home,” Crystal said.



Prop A has 14 projects. Also included, would be improvements for bridges and intersections. According to Buda’s Deputy City Manager, Micah Grau, improvements are necessary to keep up with the city’s growth.



“As we’ve grown as a community, we’ve grown out to more of those rural areas, so some of these roadways are our county roads that were just, you know, very limited roadways,” Grau said.



The bond money would fund utility relocation, necessary rights-of way, design and management costs, drainage improvements and other equipment that may be necessary.



“These projects were recommended by citizens that served on our bond advisory committee so we’re looking to build just exactly what they recommend,” Grau said.



The entire bond project will cause about a $38 tax increase. The Wells feel it may be worth the investment.



“Kids are staying indoors more and more, lets give them more access to the outdoors,” Brandon said.

The City of Buda is also asking voters to approve another $16 million for parks and recreation projects.

You can read more details about the bond proposals here.

There are two upcoming events, hosted by city staff that you can go to, if you have questions about what you’ll be voting on:

Buda Bonds Town Hall #3

Virtual

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2021

Location: Go-to-Meeting App. Registration link coming soon.

Pop-Up Session #3