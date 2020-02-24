Voting 101: Texas Secretary begins program to help voters understand requirements to cast ballots

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, the Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughes will hold a conference announcing the creation of a statewide voter education initiative for the 2020 elections.

The initiative aims to help Texas voters understand the state’s voter identification requirements, including the approved forms of photo ID and the steps for voters to take if they do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of these forms.

The event will be held at the James Earl Rudder Building in downtown Austin.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Primary Election Latest

More Your Local Election HQ

Remarkable Women Spotlight: Shudde Fath

Trending Stories

Don't Miss