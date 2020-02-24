Voting 101: Texas Secretary begins program to help voters understand requirements to cast ballots

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, the Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughes will hold a conference announcing the creation of a statewide voter education initiative for the 2020 elections.

The initiative aims to help Texas voters understand the state’s voter identification requirements, including the approved forms of photo ID and the steps for voters to take if they do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of these forms.

The event will be held at the James Earl Rudder Building in downtown Austin.