Voters will fill brand new Congressional District 37

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin voters will fill one of two new congressional districts gained from the 2020 U.S. Census: District 37. And it begins with selecting the Democrat and Republican who will face each other in November.

District 37 packs together Democratic votes to retain a Republican majority in surrounding districts, encompassing most of Austin west of I-35, central Travis County and a small portion of south Williamson County. Four candidates are running for the Democratic nomination, including U.S. Representative Lloyd Doggett who left his former District 35 to run for reelection in the new district.

See the latest election results in the Congressional District 37 Democratic primary below:

Doggett has served in Congress since 2005. Previously representing Districts 25, 10 and 35, District 37 would be the fourth congressional district Doggett has represented, if elected.

“There’s so much left to accomplish,” Doggett said. “My efforts in the ‘Build Back Better’ legislation were designed to provide healthcare coverage to about two million Texans who have been left out and left behind on the expansion of Medicaid.”

Computer engineer Donna Imam is taking another shot at Congress. In 2020, Imam won the Democratic primary for Texas Congressional District 31, which runs from Kileen and Temple down to Round Rock, but lost in the general election to Republican candidate John Carter.

“Congress needs leadership in science and technology to usher in the next generation of solutions and technologies for our country to be successful,” Imam said.

Political newcomer Chris Jones is a director at a transportation company. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, Jones hopes to represent a local electorate that is “younger, more diverse, and more progressive than ever.”

KXAN was unable to reach the fourth candidate in the Democratic primary, Quinton Beaubouef.

See the latest election results in the Congressional District 37 Republican primary below:

Houston-based candidate Jenny Garcia Sharon could face off against Doggett a second time if she secures the Republican nomination. She won the Republican primary for District 35 in 2020 but lost against Doggett in the general election.

Rod Lingsch also ran for Congress in 2020 but lost in the Republican primary for south Texas District 34.

U.S. Navy Veteran Jeremiah Diacogiannis wants to protect liberty for Texans by increasing the control of local municipalities and addressing border security, traffic infrastructure and election integrity. He recently moved to Austin from California.