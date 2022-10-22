AUSTIN (KXAN) — Early voting starts Monday for the Nov. 8 election. Austin voters will decide on who takes six seats on the Austin City Council, including who will be Austin’s next mayor.

Austin Mayor

Voters will find six people on their ballot this November for Austin mayor. Incumbent mayor Steve Adler is term-limited and will be leaving office.

Candidates include Phil Campero Brual, Celia Israel, Kirk Watson, Anthony Bradshaw, Jennifer Virden and Gary S. Spellman.

District 1

Four candidates will appear on Austin’s District 1 voter ballots this November. The district represents areas of northeast Austin.

Candidates include Misael D. Ramos, Clinton Rarey, Melonie House-Dixon and incumbent Natasha Harper-Madison.

District 3

Six candidates are up for consideration to represent District 3 on the Austin City Council. The district includes parts of southeast Austin.

Candidates include José Velásquez, Daniela Silva, Gavino Fernandez, Jr., José Noé Elías, Yvonne Weldon and Esala Wueschner.

District 5

Six candidates are running to represent Austin City Council’s District 5, which includes parts of south Austin.

Candidates include Ryan Alter, Bill Welch, Ken Craig, Stephanie Bazan, Aaron Velazquez Webman and Brian Anderson II.

District 8

Four candidates, including one incumbent, have thrown their hats in the ring in Austin City Council’s District 8 race. The district includes areas in southwest Austin.

Candidates include incumbent Paige Ellis, Richard Smith, Antonio D. Ross and Kimberly P. Hawkins.

District 9

As one of the most crowded races, The district represents parts of central, east and south Austin.

Candidates include Zena Mitchell, Zohaib “Zo” Qadri, Greg Smith, Joah Spearman, Kym Olson, Ben Leffler, Linda Guerrero and Tom Wald.

