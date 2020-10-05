Voters line up drive-thru style to deliver mail-in ballots in Travis County

People drive up to hand deliver their mail-in ballots on Airport Boulevard in Austin Oct. 5 (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Voters lined up in their cars to hand deliver mail-in ballots to Travis County Elections Monday.

This comes after Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation last week that limited Texas counties to just one mail-in ballot drop-off location.

As a result, the Travis County Clerk’s Office had to cut down its drop-off locations to a single site at 5501 Airport Boulevard. Other locations previously included parking garages on Lavaca Street.

According to the office’s website, the Airport Boulevard drop-off location will be open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until early voting starts.

Once early voting starts Oct. 13, the drop-off location’s hours will expand. You can find those exact dates and times online.

Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir tweeted Monday that her teams have started to send out mail-in ballots and will continue to distribute them over the next two weeks. You can look up the status of your mail-in ballot online.

People drive up to hand deliver their mail-in ballots on Airport Boulevard in Austin Oct. 5 (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

Monday is also the last day to register to vote in Texas for the November election.

The organization People Organized In Defense of Earth and Her Resources, or PODER, hosted a voter registration marathon as a final push.

The event was scheduled for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the Mariposa Complex on East Cesar Chavez Street.

People were allowed to drive-thru and register to vote or walk up if they were comfortable.

PODER hosted a Voter Registration Marathon Oct. 5 at the Mariposa Complex on E. Cesar Chavez in Austin (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

For more information on how to check your voter status, visit KXAN’s 2020 Election Guide.