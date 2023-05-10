AUSTIN (KXAN) — Voters in 15 school districts across Central Texas approved more than $3.4 billion in bonds in Saturday’s election.

In total, $3,422,330,131 in bonds were approved. That money will go toward building new schools, buying new school buses, upgrading technology and even building a swim center.

A further $119 million in bonds were rejected by voters in five districts.

Leander ISD had the largest price tag. Three bonds in the district totaled more than $762 million. All were passed in Saturday’s election, each having received more than 60% of the vote.

Ticket items included in the bond were two new elementary schools, land purchase for future schools and improved safety at every campus in the district, such as digital mapping systems and lockdown button upgrades.

Voters in Hutto ISD approved three bonds totaling more than $520 million, while Liberty Hill ISD voters approved bonds worth $471 million.

Bonds of more than $100 million were also approved in six other districts, including San Marcos CISD. Voters there approved, among other things, turf replacement at San Marcos High School, as well as a new district natatorium, or swim center.

Not every bond that appeared on the ballot passed, however. Voters rejected six bond measures in five districts.

The costliest measure to fail was Hays CISD’s Prop D. The $52 million bond would have paid for three outdoor multipurpose pavilions in the district.

Llano ISD voters narrowly rejected a $2 million measure to provide housing for teachers on district property. The measure failed by just 20 votes.