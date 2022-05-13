AUSTIN (KXAN) — In less than two weeks, we will know the full list of who will represent each party in the November general election. Runoffs in several federal, state and local races will take place on May 24. Here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls.

What am I going to see on my ballot?

Texas is an open primary states which means you don’t have to be a registered party member to vote in that party’s primary. There is an important point to note if you voted in the initial primary back in March: you cannot cross over and vote in the opposite party’s runoff.

That means if you voted in the Democratic primary in March, you cannot vote in the Republican runoff, or vice versa. If you did not vote in the initial primary, you may choose which party’s runoff to vote in.

The goal of the primaries is to pick one candidate to represent each party in the November election, the winner of which will ultimately represent you. While most party candidates were chosen in March, there are several races in which one candidate did not reach the 50% threshold to become the party nominee.

Statewide, Democrats will choose their nominee in four races: lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller and land commissioner.

Republicans will vote for their nominee in three statewide races: attorney general, land commissioner and railroad commissioner.

There are also open races for several congressional districts, state House and Senate districts and local positions.

Here’s a sample ballot for Travis County. Sample ballots in other counties are available on each county’s elections website. We have a list of those at the bottom of this story.

Mark your calendars

Monday, April 25 : Last day to register to vote

: Last day to register to vote Friday, May 13: Last day to apply to vote by mail

Last day to apply to vote by mail Monday, May 16 : Early voting begins

: Early voting begins Friday, May 20 : Early voting ends

: Early voting ends Tuesday, May 24: Election Day

Hours for early voting are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You cannot vote early on the weekend in this runoff election.

Early voting locations

Below are the early voting locations in Travis County, courtesy of the Travis County Clerk. You can also find a list of the locations here.

Election Day voting locations

Below are the Election Day voting locations in Travis County, courtesy of the Travis County Clerk. You can also find a list of the locations here.

What do I need to bring with me?

Under Texas law, voters are required to bring identification with them to vote. Here are the accepted forms of identification:

Texas Driver License

Texas Election Identification Certificate

Texas Personal Identification Card

Texas Handgun License

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport

What’s not allowed?

Under Texas law, you cannot use most wireless communication devices within 100 feet of a voting station, nor are you allowed to record sound or images in that space. Those restricted electronics include:

Cell phones

Cameras

Tablet computers

Laptop computers

Sound recorders

Any other device that may communicate wirelessly, or be used to record sound or images.

You are also not allowed to wear clothing, hats, flags, etc. that relate to a candidate currently on the ballot within 100 feet of the voting station.

Other county elections offices in KXAN’s viewing area

Below are links to each county elections website in the KXAN coverage area. Each will have information including phone numbers, polling locations and addresses. You can also check wait times at polling locations.