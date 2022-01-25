Vela jumps out to early lead in Austin’s District 4 race

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Jose “Chito” Vela has jumped out to an early lead in the election to determine the next city council member in Austin’s District 4.

Vela, one of seven candidates vying for Greg Casar’s vacated seat, won 60.32% of the early vote total. KXAN estimates 56% of all votes have been counted so far.

Early vote totals, released just after polls closed at 7 p.m., show Vela leading the vote in all precincts within District 4.

Support for Vela was strongest in the southern part of the district in early voting. The candidate received 87.7% of the vote in Precinct 113, which covers areas near Bartholomew Park and Blanton Elementary School.

If one candidate doesn’t capture at least 50% of the vote districtwide, the election will go to a runoff between the top two candidates.

Casar announced last year his run for the newly-drawn 35th congressional district, which includes most of Travis County east of Interstate 35 before trailing down into Hays, Comal and Bexar counties.

Vela is an immigration and criminal defense attorney who ran for Congress in 2018 and was endorsed by Casar in this race.

All seven candidates in the election are:

Turnout was lackluster, with around 10% of registered voters in the district casting a ballot. The map below shows turnout in each precinct. These numbers will change as election day numbers are reported.

The winner of the District 4 race will finish Casar’s term through the 2024 election cycle.