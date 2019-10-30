UPDATED: Who is paying to support and oppose Proposition B in Austin?

Back in May City Council unanimously passed a plan that begins the process of expanding the Austin Convention Center.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With less than a week to go until election day on November 5 and early voting already underway, treasurers for political action committees were required to give information on their financial supporters.

Monday, political action committees (PACs) submitted their campaign finance reports, which show who pays for political action.

This November, Austin voters will decide on several local propositions, including the city of Austin’s Proposition B. There have been PACs formed to support and oppose this proposition.

Proposition B

Proposition B challenges the city of Austin’s current plan for convention center expansion.

If approved, the city of Austin’s Proposition B would require the city to get voter approval for any new improvements or expansions of the Austin Convention Center that cost more than $20 million. Proposition B would also limit the City of Austin’s spending for expanding and operating the Austin Convention Center to 34% of the total dollars generated by Hotel Occupancy Tax revenue.

Unconventional Austin PAC supports Proposition B (and wants to stop the expansion) and PHAM PAC opposes Proposition B.

The trends among donations to Unconventional Austin include many contributions from people with ties to the Austin organization Save our Springs Alliances as well as several large contributions from people who live in residences at the Four Seasons downtown. PHAM PAC saw its largest single donation from Austin’s own SXSW and also saw a trend of donations from Austin-based CEO’s.

Total Contributions Raised

Unconventional Austin PAC $215,121.86 PHAM PAC $89,208.00

Total Amount Spent

Unconventional Austin PAC $215,758.00 PHAM PAC $71,701.82

Who gave to Unconventional Austin

The largest contributor to Unconventional Austin (UA) is Save Our Springs (SOS) Alliance, an Austin-based environmental organization, which gave $51,343. However, UA has clarified that donation came largely from four donors within their organization and only a very small part of the money came from general donations to SOS. Bill Bunch (SOS Executive Director) has contributed $22,721 of his own money to this effort.

Another significant group of donors to UA are eight people who live at the same address, 98 San Jacinto Boulevard — the Four Seasons Austin Hotel — very near the Convention Center. Four Seasons does offer private residences at this location. The donors include John Markham Green, Frank and Mary Krasovec, Ruth and James Pennebaker, Kenneth Smith, Mary Willis, Charles Preston, Robin Sommers, and Gopal and Lalith Krishnan. Together, this group has donated $65,000 to the PAC.

Contributions to Unconventional of $1,000 or more

Brian Rodgers Austin Tourism Commissioner and realtor $26,200 John Markham Green Listed by Bloomberg as the Interim Chief Executive of PowerOne Media, Inc. $23,500 Bill Bunch Attorney, Austin Tourism Commissioner, Save Our Springs Alliance Executive Director $22,721 Jenny Clark Retired $20,000 John Kirk Mitchell Investor $20,000 Fred Lewis Attorney who helped lead the charge against CodeNext, the city’s previous attempt to overhaul the land development code $17,500 Mary Willis Writer $12,000 Frank and Mary Krasovec Listed as working in investments at Norwood Capital $11,000 Millicent Lundburg Attorney $10,600 Robert Kleinman Attorney. Unconventional tells KXAN that Kleinman owns the Planet K Franchise $10,000 Foundation for Constitutional Protection, Inc. Unconventional tells KXAN that this foundation is a political entity Kleinman operates. $10,000 James Skaggs Investor. Served as the chairman for the group “Reclaim Our Allocated Dollars” and served as CEO of Tracor, Inc. $9,700 Michael Searle Former Austin City Council Member Ellen Troxclair’s chief of staff $9,200 Charles Preston Investor at Harris Preston Partners $5,000 Robin Sommers Retired. Former principal shareholder of Sant Fe Natural Tobacco, Co. Inc. $5,000 Kenneth Smith Retired $5,000 W.Jeff Black Retired. Public records also show he served as managing director for Austin-based private equity firm Cantaro Capital LLC. $4,000 Steven “Cash” Nickerson President and principal of PDS Tech, Inc. $3,000 Gopal and Lalith Krishnan VP of Engineering at CognitiveScale $2,000 Tracy DiLeo Partner at Killam Company $2,000 Linda Bull Self-employed. PO box listed in Riviera, TX $2,000 Ruth and James Pennebaker Ruth Pennebaker is a writer and James Pennebaker is a professor at UT Austin in the Department of Psychology $1,500 Roger Baker Listed as a retired scientist $1,443 Mike Levy Retired, founder of Texas Monthly, the magazine $1,000 William Burkhardt Architect, self-employed $1,000 Friends of the Expo Center PAC A PAC created to “support the future of the Travis County Exposition Center and promote economic development in East Austin.” $1,000 Mary Yancy Garwood Psychologist $1000 Ray Goodrich Retired $1,000 Allan McMurtry Owner, AMC Company $1,000

Other notable donations smaller than $1,000 include $350 from Bobby Levinski (an attorney who ran for the District 8 Council seat in 2018) and $100 from former Austin City Council Member Ora Houston.

Who gave to PHAM PAC

The largest donor to PHAM is SXSW LLC, the company behind well-known Austin festivals, contributed $30,000. Many CEOs for local companies also donate.

SXSW LLC. Operates the South by Southwest Conference and festivals $30,000 Jonathan Coon CEO of Austin-based Impossible Ventures $10,300 Endeavor Real Estate Group A commercial real estate group with many projects in Austin $10,000 Hunt Capital Holdings A real estate investment firm based in New York $10,000 Brett Hurt CEO of Austin-based dataworld.com $5,150 800 Congress A downtown Austin event venue on Congress Avenue $5,000 Austin Hotel and Lodging Association A nonprofit trade association of hotel managers and suppliers $5,000 Dan Graham CEO of Austin-based Notley Ventures $4,000 Buie & Co. A public relations firm in Austin $2,284.37 Jeb Buie The CEO of Buie & Co. $50 Page An architecture and engineering firm in Austin 1030 Robert Burke Senior Principal at Page $250 Melba Whatley Investor. Listed as chair on the board of the Waller Creek Conservancy $1,030 Joshua Jones-Dilworth CEO of Jones-Dilworth, Inc. $1,030 Tom Noonan CEO of Visit Austin (the agency contracted by the city to as Austin’s convention and visitors bureau) $1,000 Rudy Garza Former Austin City Manager. CEO of civil engineering and consulting firm GarzaEMC $1,000 Tom Stacy Co-founder CapRidge Partners, a commercial real estate operator and investor based in Austin $1,000

Other notable contributions under $1,000 include $103 from Andrew Zinni (General Manager for Marriott Austin South), $103 from Joshua Baer (CEO of Capital Factory), $25.75 from Catlin Whitington (Chair of Austin’s Tourism Commission and a planner for SXSW), $103 from Jason Stanford (Senior Vice President of Global Communications at Hill+Knowlton Strategies and Austin Mayor Steve Adler’s former communications director) and $25.75 from John Michael-Cortez (Special assistant to Austin Mayor Steve Adler).

Where the money goes

Most of Unconventional Austin’s spending ($155,586) went towards paying for the PAC’s petition efforts. Unconventional worked with Buda-based Texas Petition Strategies and several hired employees. The PAC also spent money on things like robocalls, printing, and paying campaign staff

Unconventional’s opponents have questioned their choice to spend a total of $7,438.67 on Austin-based Vici Media Group. Vici Media has created a fake Joe Biden campaign site and contracts with the Donald Trump campaign.

On October 18, PHAM PAC announced Mark Littlefield, a political consultant and board chair for the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition, filed an ethics complaint about a $3,000 payment UA made to Vici Media, claiming the group didn’t properly disclose its payments to Vici Media.

Fred Lewis, an attorney helping to lead Unconventional Austin’s effort, explained to KXAN he made a mistake on filling out the form and since filed an amended version of the report. The first form Unconventional submitted for the $3,000 expense listed paying Vici Media for Facebook ads. Lewis said the error was the PAC actually paid for an online poll.

On the October 28 campaign finance report, Unconventional Austin reported paying Vici Media $4,438.67 for Facebook ads.

“We hired them to do ads, our ads have been above board, they have been reasonable,” Lewis said of the expense to Vici Media reported on October 28.

“If you’re going to cheat on a campaign finance report you cheat on the eight-day report, the fact that we revealed it a month out, suggests it was a mistake,” Lewis explained

A generic email from Unconventional Austin explained in an email to KXAN its PACs efforts do not align with Donald Trump or the Republican Party. Unconventional explained its usual local pollster, Opinion Analysts, was already hired by PHAM PAC.

As for PHAM PAC, they spent $25,000 with Opinion Analysts for polling expenses and $44,554 with Y Strategy LLC on printing, campaign mailers, and website design.

Commentary from the PACs

When asked why the group of people living at 98 San Jacinto all contributed to Unconventional, Lewis explained many expressed skepticism about the move to expand the convention center.

“They live downtown and they think this is a bad choice for Austin and they think it’s bad because they understand the finances don’t work,” Lewis said.

Fred Lewis with Unconventional Austin maintains that the crux of Proposition B is “Do the citizens of Austin want to vote on the expansion of a convention center? Yes or No.”

Jim Wick, the organizer behind PHAM PAC — who is Austin Mayor Adler’s former campaign manager — believes there’s a reason so many CEO’s of Austin businesses donated to PHAM.

“[Convention Center expansion] is a really good deal for the city, it has a lot of community benefits involved, it’s good for addressing from of the most pressing issues in our city like funding homeless services and supporting the music industry,” Wick said.

Wick believes some of the contributors to Unconventional are, “people who are really looking to undermine our democratic city council.”

Who supports which PAC

There are many people who support these PACs whose names are not included in the campaign donations.

PHAM PAC’s supporters include: ACL Live, Antone’s, Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, Austin Music Movement, Central Texas Building Trades Council, the Continental Club, ECHO (Ending Community Homeless Coalition), Empire Control Room & Garage, EQ Austin, Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce, Greater Austin Black Chamber of Commerce, Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Laborers International Union Local 1095, the Long Center, Mohawk, Music Venue Alliance, Red River Cultural District, Save Palm School Coalition, Saxon Pub, Southwest Laborers’ District Council, Stubb’s, SXSW LLC, UMLAUF Sculpture Garden, and the White Horse.

Unconventional Austin says their supporters include: Waterloo Records and owner John Kunz, Austin Independent Business Alliance, NAACP ‘s Austin Chapter, Save Our Springs Alliance, Planet K, the Bumper Sticker Shop, former Texas State Senator Gonzalo Barrientos, attorney and former Travis County Judge Bill Aleshire, former District 1 Austin City Council Member Ora Houston, attorney and executive director of Save Our Springs Alliance Bill Bunch, Austin Tourism Commissioner John Riedie, Austin Tourism Commissioner Brian Rodgers, Austin NAACP President Nelson Linder, UTSA Urban Policy Professor Heywood Sanders, musician Kevin Russell, musician Bill Oliver, musician John Inmon, executive director of the Austin Independent Business Alliance Rebecca Melancon, Travis County Democratic Party precinct chair Steve Speir, the Travis County Republican Party, and Austin Community College’s director of the Center for Public Policy and Political Studies, Peck Young.

More about Proposition B

The City of Austin currently allocates 15% of its total Hotel Occupancy Tax revenue to cultural arts and another 15% to historic preservation — which is the maximum that can be allocated from HOT revenue under the state tax code. If Proposition B were to pass, these allocations for arts and historic preservation would stay the same.

Proposition B opposes the steps Austin City Council has taken toward expanding the city’s convention center. The city of Austin has moved in this direction with the aim of unlocking more Hotel Occupancy Tax dollars which can be used under the state tax code for things like arts and historic preservation funding.

On May 24, Council voted unanimously to approve the Pam District Master Plan, an act that included beginning the process of expanding the Austin Convention Center. On Aug. 8, Council passed an emergency ordinance for a capital improvement plan for the convention center, which enabled the city under state tax code to also increase the local portion of the Hotel Occupancy Tax from 7% to 9%. On Sept. 19, Austin City Council unanimously approved an ordinance that would allocate new Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) dollars toward live music in the city by using money from the increase in the local HOT rate.

Initial estimates based on a study by UT Austin pegged the city’s proposed convention center expansion as costing $1.2 billion, however, the city has told KXAN that it’s too early on in the city’s analysis to speculate about what the estimated cost of expansion would be.

Unconventional Austin was successfully able to gather enough petition signatures (more than 24,000) to bring an ordinance to the ballot in November — Proposition B — which challenges convention center expansion.

PHAM PAC, a separate PAC formed to oppose Unconventional Austin, has said what Unconventional Austin is doing would jeopardize funds the city has already approved and vetted for arts and historic preservation. PHAM PAC also questions whether the HOT dollar allocations Unconventional calls for would be legal under the Texas Tax Code.