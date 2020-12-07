Two Hays County mayors face runoff battle to keep their seats

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two of Hays County’s biggest cities face a runoff election for mayor on Dec. 8.

Neither of the top two mayoral candidates in San Marcos or Kyle received more than 50% of the votes during the Nov. 3 general election and now head to a runoff.

San Marcos

Jane Hughson was elected mayor of the county’s seat, San Marcos, in 2018.

She now faces Juan Miguel Arredondo, who serves on the board of the San Marcos Consolidated Independent School district.

By law, if Arredondo wins the mayoral race, he would have to give up one position. Arredondo told KXAN News he would step down from his board position in order to serve as mayor.

Arredondo is running on a platform of COVID-19 economic relief, creating more living wage jobs and affordable housing and criminal justice reform.

Arrendondo told KXAN News in November that he supports the recently passed cite and release ordinance.

“I know that that has come with some political attacks from the local police officers association, but I can assure you that as someone whose family are uniformed police officers and firefighters, we are going to continue to support our first responders so we need to talk about criminal justice reform,” Arredondo said.

Mayor Hughson has publicly stated that although she supports cite and release, she wanted the measure to be passed as a resolution rather than an ordinance, which holds more legal power.

In a Facebook post, Hughson wrote she thinks the ordinance may have “unintended consequences.”

Kyle

Kyle’s incumbent mayor, Travis Mitchell, is headed into a runoff against Linda Tenorio, who beat him by a slim 0.2% in the general election.

Tenorio is a former Kyle city council member who is now on the Hays County Advisory Board for Sheriff Gary Cutler.

One of her campaign focuses is the economy.

“I will fight to restore an economic balance that too often gives developers and businesses a pass from their fair contribution as the people shoulder a disproportionate burden,” Tenorio wrote on Facebook.

Her campaign website also includes promises to “cut wasteful spending” and “address infrastructure in areas that have been ignored.”

In a series of town hall events both in-person and online, Mayor Travis Mitchell told residents he’s voted on five budgets and has brought the tax rate down from just over 58 cents in 2016– which he says was the highest in Hays County, to 52 cents.

Mitchell said his focus over the last four years has been road improvements, upgrading the city’s wastewater treatment plant and bringing water to the city.

Residents of each city must vote within their city. You can find a full list of polling locations here.