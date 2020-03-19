Tulsi Gabbard dropping out of Democratic Presidential race, endorses Joe Biden

OAHU, Hawaii (KXAN) — Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) is dropping out of the Democratic Presidential primary race, she announced Thursday.
In a video posted Thursday on Twitter, Gabbard said she’s suspending her campaign, and that the Democratic primary voters “have chosen Vice President Joe Biden.”
She said she will “fully support” Biden in his run for the party nomination.
“Although I may not agree with the Vice President on every issue, I know he has a good heart and he’s motivated by his love for our country and the American people,” she said.
Gabbard held a town hall meeting in Austin on March 2 ahead of Super Tuesday. She received less than 1% of the vote in the Texas Democratic primary.