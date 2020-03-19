Tulsi Gabbard dropping out of Democratic Presidential race, endorses Joe Biden

FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, speaks during the McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner in Manchester, N.H. Gabbard of Hawaii, who was born in American Samoa, received one delegate. Bloomberg’s decisive win over the local-born Gabbard was startling, but the Hawaii congresswoman had a late start campaigning in the territory compared with the billionaire. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

OAHU, Hawaii (KXAN) — Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) is dropping out of the Democratic Presidential primary race, she announced Thursday.

In a video posted Thursday on Twitter, Gabbard said she’s suspending her campaign, and that the Democratic primary voters “have chosen Vice President Joe Biden.”

She said she will “fully support” Biden in his run for the party nomination.

“Although I may not agree with the Vice President on every issue, I know he has a good heart and he’s motivated by his love for our country and the American people,” she said.

Gabbard held a town hall meeting in Austin on March 2 ahead of Super Tuesday. She received less than 1% of the vote in the Texas Democratic primary.