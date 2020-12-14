Tuesday runoff elections will decide several seats in Travis County, 1 in Williamson

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Dec. 15, the runoff elections for several highly-watched Travis County races—and one in Georgetown—will come to a head.

In Austin, two spots each on the Austin City Council and Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees are up for grabs, while one position on Georgetown City Council is set to be decided.

For Austin City Council, current council member Jimmy Flannigan is up against Mackenzie Kelly for District 6’s spot. The district covers far northwest Austin to Lake Travis, and up into the portions of Austin within Williamson County.

The District 10 race features council member Alison Alter against Jennifer Virden. District 10 stretches from west of downtown from the MoPac Expressway, then north to U.S. Highway 183, all encompassed by Travis County.

On the AISD Board of Trustees, an at-large position and the District 5 spot are being contested. In District 5, Jennifer Littlefield goes up against Lynn Boswell and the at-large spot is between Noelita Lugo and Leticia Moreno Caballero.

For Williamson County, the District 2 spot on Georgetown’s City Council is between Lisa King and Shawn Hood.

These races were contested during the Nov. 3 general election, but no candidate received more than 50% of the vote, so the two candidates who received the most votes moved to the runoff election.

Travis County Clerk’s Office reports 22,209 people cast ballots in-person and 19,306 people voted by mail during early voting.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To check your eligibility to vote in the runoff election or find polling locations and times visit VoteTravis.com.