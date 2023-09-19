AUSTIN (KXAN) – Sept. 19 is National Voter Registration Day.

The Texas Secretary of State’s office says the voter registration deadline for the Nov. 7 Election is Oct. 10.

Voters can confirm their registration status on the SOS Am I Registered? portal.

The Secretary of State’s office says you should contact your county voter registrar for specific questions about voter registration status.

Texans who have recently changed their name or moved can update their voter registration online, the office said.

Voters will get a new Voter Certificate in the mail within 30 days of submitting a change through this service. But if they send the changes less than 30 days prior to an election, they must vote at their current polling location, the SOS said.

If a voter registration record is on ‘suspense,’ it means the county of registration has received information that voter no longer lives at the address on the current voter registration record. The Secretary of State’s office says voters should update their addresses with this link.

Who can register to vote:

According to the Secretary of State’s office, a eligible voter is:

A United States citizen;

A resident of the county where they submit the application;

At least 17 years and 10 months old on the date the voter registration application is submitted, and is 18 years of age on Election Day.

Not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and

Have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

How to register to vote

To register to vote in Texas, complete a voter registration application and return it to your county election office at least 30 days before the upcoming election date.

To complete an application:

Complete an application using the SOS ONLINE VOTER REGISTRATION APPLICATION. Fill in the required information, print, sign and mail the completed application directly to your county election office;

Request a PRINTED APPLICATION. The SOS office will mail a postage-paid voter registration application to the address provided;

Contact or visit your local VOTER REGISTRAR to complete the voter registration process.

Register to vote when renewing Drivers License

If you have an existing Texas Driver License or state identification card, you can register to vote online when renewing, replacing or changing your contact information for either of these cards through the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Follow the steps on the DPS web portal to update your driver license information, and you will be given the option to register to vote when renewing or updating your information, the SOS said.