Trump supporters in Georgetown gather for MAGA meetup with RNC chairperson

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, met with campaign volunteers in Georgetown Wednesday afternoon.

They’re working to re-elect President Donald Trump.

Organizers hope to connect the president’s supporters and recruit new volunteers looking to help Texas Republicans in November.

The Georgetown Community Center was packed for the event, and Republican Party officials say that’s a sign the President will win over Texas voters once again.

“This is what we’re seeing all over the country, the energy, the enthusiasm, for President Trump. Our trainings are seeing more and more people showing up, so it’s exciting, and it bodes well that we’re gonna do great in Texas.”

Recent polls show Joe Biden and President Trump are in a dead heat for Texas’s 38 electoral votes.