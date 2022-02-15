Travis County’s new judicial leaders will be largely set by primary election

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As you make your way through your primary ballot this year, don’t sleep on those down-ballot races, the president of the Austin Bar Association says. The results of those races could impact your day-to-day life.

“They’re [down-ballot races] actually extremely exciting and they’re our neighbors,” David Courreges, the Austin Bar Association’s president, said. “They’re the ones that affect us every single day in everything that we do.”

The bar association is working to help the public understand the judicial races playing out this year, and who the association’s members, attorneys in Central Texas, would prefer to work with through its judicial preference poll for 2022.

“Some of them are very high profile, some of them are not, but they all deserve to be,” Courreges said. “I do encourage each and everyone to educate yourselves on these candidates.”

Because there are so few Republican candidates for Travis County judicial races this year, all but one of the below races will be all but decided in the primary election.

Civil district courts

District Judge, 261st Judicial District

Of the members polled, 48% said they supported Daniella DeSeta Lyttle (D), topping Pam Davis (D) who received 20% of the votes.

Note: the numbers reflected in the below graphs are the number of members who voted for each candidate, or did not vote, in the poll.

District Judge, 419th Judicial District

In the poll incumbent Catherine A. Mauzy (D) topped Madeleine Connor (D), receiving nearly 83% of the vote. Connor got roughly 6%.

District Judge, 455th Judicial District

Laurie Eiserloh (D) topped this poll over incumbent Cleve Doty (R) and Eugene Clayborn (D). Eiserloh got 68% of the votes. Doty and Clayborn both had roughly 6%. This is the only Austin judicial district race that won’t be all but decided in the primary election.

Criminal district courts

District Judge, 331st Judicial District

There were roughly the same number of people that selected Jessica Huynh (D) and incumbent Chantal Melissa Eldridge (D) in this poll — Huynh edged Eldridge out by only eight votes.

District Judge, 403rd Judicial District

Bar association members picked Brandy Mueller (D) over candidate Craig Moore (D) in this poll. Mueller got roughly 48% of the votes, Moore had just over 22%.

Criminal county courts

Judge, County Court at Law No. 4

Incumbent Dimple Malhotra (D) beat out Jana Ortega (D) in this poll with just over 44% of the votes. Ortega received just under 24%.

Judge, County Court at Law No. 5

Mary Ann Espiritu (D) edged out Tanisa Jeffers (D) in this poll with roughly 36% of the vote to Jefferes’ roughly 20%.

Judge, County Court at Law No. 6

In this poll, Leslie Jane Boykin (D) polled higher than Denise Hernández (D). Boykin received roughly 40% of the vote while Hernández got just over 23%.

There is only one candidate for County Court at Law No. 1, 2, 3 and 7.

Justice of the Peace courts judicial preference poll

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1

Incumbent Yvonne Michelle Williams (D) edged out Andrew R. Hairston (D) in this poll. Williams got more than 33% of the vote while Hairston got 16%.

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5

Incumbent Nick Chu (D) handily beat Cassie R. Malone (D) in this poll with more than 65% of the votes. Malone got just over 6%.

There is only one candidate for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, 3 and 4.

The bar association says they hired a vendor independent of them to administer the poll, which was filled out voluntarily by members of the association and is not a reflection of who the association itself supports. The bar association does not endorse candidates.