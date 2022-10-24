TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Early voting is underway in Texas. Early voting started Monday, Oct. 24 and will end Friday, Nov. 4.

Some voting information, like polling sites and ballot items, varies by county. Here’s a guide to early voting in Travis County.

What’s on Travis County ballots?

All Texas voters will decide on the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and other statewide races. But many items on your ballot depend on where you live. State representative races, school districts and local races vary by address.

Check your sample ballot online using the county clerk’s “Voter Lookup” tool. It will ask for your name and date of birth and give you a sample of your specific ballot.

Some major local races and propositions in Travis County include:

Travis County voting sites

Travis County voters can cast ballots at any polling site in the county.

Polling locations are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Mega centers will have extended hours on Oct. 29 and Nov. 4 where they will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Voting site wait times are updated online, so voters can check before they vote.

Voters should bring one of seven forms of approved identification with them to vote:

Texas Driver License

Texas Election I.D. Certificate

Texas Personal I.D. Card

Texas Handgun License

U.S. Citizenship Certificate with Photo

U.S. Military I.D. Card

U.S. Passport (book or card)

But if someone cannot obtain one of those forms, they can bring their certified domestic birth certificate or court-admissible birth document; current utility bill; bank statement; government check; paycheck or a government document with your name and address, including your voter registration certificate.

Travis County voting by mail

Voting by mail in Texas is limited to people age 65 and older; those who are sick or disabled; expected to give birth within three weeks of Election Day; out of the county on Election Day and during early voting by personal appearance; confined in jail but are eligible or are civilly committed under Chapter 841.

The final day to apply for a ballot by mail is Oct. 28 when it must be received by the early voting clerk. More vote-by-mail information can be found on votetexas.gov.

People can check their ballot by mail status online on Travis County’s Election Ballot Tracker. The state’s ballot tracker can also show if an application has been rejected.

Ballots by mail can be returned in three ways:

By mail — if postmarked by 7 p.m. Election Day and received by 5 p.m. on the first mail delivery day after Election Day.

Dropped off in-person Election Day at the Travis County Elections Building at 5501 Airport Blvd. Ballots will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The voter must present an acceptable form of photo ID or a form of List B identification and complete a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.

Sent via common or contract carrier like a personal carrier, FedEx or UPS. The ballot must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Find more local election coverage on KXAN’s election website.