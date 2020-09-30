Travis County voters can request a mail-in ballot until Oct. 23

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, a person drops applications for mail-in-ballots into a mail box in Omaha, Neb. U.S. Postal Service warnings that it can’t guarantee ballots sent by mail will arrive on time have put a spotlight on the narrow timeframes most states allow to request and return those ballots. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Voters in Travis County who have already received their mail-in ballots can start delivering their completed votes on Thursday, Oct. 1 — and residents who haven’t gotten their mail-in ballots yet have until Oct. 23 to request them.

As of Wednesday, the Travis County Clerk’s Office says it’s received 65,678 requests for mail-in ballots. Only 27,000 total ballots were mailed out for the 2016 Presidential Election, the clerk’s office says.

Those who have already filled out their ballots can start dropping them off on Thursday at several drive-thru locations in Austin. Locations are:

5501 Airport Boulevard – using the tax office drive-thru lanes

– using the tax office drive-thru lanes 700 Lavaca Parking Garage – both the Lavaca entrance and the Guadalupe entrance will serve as drop-off locations

– both the Lavaca entrance and the Guadalupe entrance will serve as drop-off locations 1010 Lavaca Parking Lot – entrance from West 11th Street

Drive-thru locations will be open during the following dates and hours:

Oct. 1–12: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday Oct. 13–Nov. 1: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Saturday, 12 to 6 p.m. on Sundays

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Saturday, 12 to 6 p.m. on Sundays Nov. 2: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 3: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on hours and locations, or to request a ballot, visit VoteTravis.com.