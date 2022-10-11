TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A previous polling location at the heart of the University of Texas at Austin won’t be an option for students during this November’s election. Voters won’t be able to cast their ballot at the Perry-Castañeda Library (PCL) this year.

“The PCL could not be a location because the Department of Justice has a specific agreement with Travis County that they have to be fully compliant with ADA (Americans with Disabilities) for election locations and the PCL is not apparently,” Travis County Judge Andy Brown said.

During a Travis County Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday, county staff explained they had opened a new location at the LBJ School of Public Affairs, roughly a mile from the main campus. Brown said it “seems like it could be Houston or Dallas for students who are walking around on campus.” County staff said unlike the PCL, that location was ADA compliant.

Jen Ramos, an undergrad student at UT and member of student government, said she thinks the change will impact the remaining polling location closer to the heart of campus, at the UT Flawn Academic Center (FAC). She believes students won’t walk to LBJ and that lines will grow at the FAC.

“Students don’t have time between classes to be waiting in those long lines,” Ramos said. “We either need another polling location on campus such as Gregory Gym or more polling booths at the FAC.”

The latter is the compromise commissioners and the County Clerk’s office agreed to look into Tuesday, alongside putting signage at the PCL letting people know they couldn’t vote there this year and increasing education efforts on where voting locations are.

‘What we asked them to do is to increase the number of polling machines at the FAC so that it equals the number of pulling machines at the FAC and the PCL [during the 2018 election],” Brown said. “So the goal is to get 18 machines there.”

Clerk staff said they also have to take into consideration the safety and security of voters when making polling locations bigger, including limiting access through doors in and out of the location.

Meanwhile, Elise Delifuente, the state democratic executive committee woman for Senate District 21, said with more than 50,000 students on campus — a population that could make up a city in itself — more needs to be done to make voting easy and accessible for those voters in the elections to come. She also pointed to other campuses in Austin where polling locations are non-existent.

“We look at places like Huston-Tillotson University and St. Edward’s University that do not have polling locations for early voting or even one polling location near an Austin Community College campus,” Delifuente said.

The closest polling location to Huston-Tillotson is the Carver Branch Library location (roughly a mile away). St. Edward’s’ closest location is the South Austin Recreation Center.

“We have a new county clerk coming in, I’m excited to work with her on ways that we can make sure that voting in Travis County is as easy as possible,” Brown responded.

While polling locations may be situated on UT’s campus, it’s the county clerk that operates these voting sites. KXAN has reached out to UT for comment on why the library was not considered ADA compliant. We will update this once a response is received.

You can find a map and list of polling locations on the Travis County Clerk’s website.