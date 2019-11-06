Travis County: new machines worked but election code delayed total count

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Clerk says voters liked the county’s new voting machines but there were slight hiccups that delayed the total vote count until early morning the day after.

More than 122,000 voters cast ballots in Travis County, 15% of eligible voters.

This was the opening election rollout to new voting equipment in the county, Express Votes from Election Systems and Software, which prints out hard-paper copy ballots for voters to manually put them into ballot boxes.

Travis County taxpayers put up $9 million for the new voting machines and DeBeauvoir said they were what local voters asked for.

DeBeauvoir tells KXAN the reaction to machines “was overwhelmingly positive,” but there were some delays.

“This is significantly later than results have historically been completed in Travis County. While some of the delay may be attributed to the transition to the first time using a new voting system, a major factor was the statutory requirement to re-count ballots in certain instances,” said DeBeauvoir.

(KXAN/Richard Bowes)

County poll workers re-counted ballot cards for polling places where there was a difference between the number of voters who checked in and the number of ballot cards in the boxes. The state election code required workers to recount ballots from 15 polling locations, which delayed the process until 3:45 AM.

In 2019, there were 804,465 registered voters. 122,059 turned out for a total 15.17%. 46,987 people voted early.

In 2018, there were 787,670 people registered to vote. 376,056 people voted early out of a total turnout of 486,616 — 61.78%.

In the 2017 constitutional amendment election, 724,725 were registered to vote in Travis County. 97,234 voted in total, 39,866 voted early and 57,368 voted on Election Day.

The total turnout in 2017 was 13.42%.

Look for more on this issues and how Central Texas counties operated during Election Day on KXAN News at 6 p.m.