AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County’s May voter turnout was down 11.3% from last year. Over 97,000 voters cast ballots this May for an 11.27% turnout, according to unofficial results.

This included 37,523 voters on Election Day, 48,720 early voters and 11,082 vote-by-mail ballots.

May ballot items included local council races, bond elections, two statewide property tax propositions and an Austin proposition to stop arrests for low-level marijuana offenses and ban no-knock warrants.

Turnout reached 22.57% in 2021. This ballot included the public camping ban proposition, which contributed to the high voter turnout.

Turnout was also down from 2021 in Williamson County, unofficial results show. Totals dropped over 2% to 10.62% in 2022. However, turnout increased over 3% this year in Hays County to 9.83%.

