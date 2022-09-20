AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County early voters will get extra hours to cast ballots this year in the November election. The added hours are for the county’s five mega centers.

Mega centers will be open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Friday, Nov. 4. The other voting centers will close at 7 p.m. on these two days.

Early voting starts Oct. 24 and ends Nov. 4. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30.

These are the county’s five mega-center sites:

Austin Permitting & Development Center: 6310 Wilhelmina Delco Dr., Austin

Ben Hur Shrine Center: 7811 Rockwood Ln., Austin

Millennium Youth Complex: 1156 Hargrave St., Austin

PACE Campus: 700 W. Pecan St., Pflugerville

Southpark Meadows: 9600 S. I-35, Ste. 500, Austin

Travis County commissioners approved the extra hours Tuesday.

“I appreciate the Court’s willingness to help fund these extra hours and am happy we were able to work together to make voting even more convenient in Travis County,” county clerk Rebecca Guerrero said in a statement.

The number of early polling centers was also increased for the Nov. 8 election, according to the Travis County Clerk’s office.

Election Day is Nov. 8. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 11.