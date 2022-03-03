Travis County explains why its website crashed during Texas primary elections

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Elections officials in Travis County explained Thursday why its website was briefly down during the Texas primary elections Tuesday.

The clerk’s office said in a press release that new requirements from Senate Bill 1, an elections overhaul bill, led to an influx of traffic to the site and caused its server to shut down and the site wasn’t operational for about 40 minutes.

SB1 requires video surveillance in all areas where ballots are stored and for them to be streamed online. The clerk’s office said four cameras were running during early voting, and for election day, officials added two more cameras. Those extra cameras created enough traffic to “overwhelm” the server and knock the site offline.

“This was our first election streaming these required videos and we now know how to best manage the rapid increase in traffic and how to best maintain the website,” the clerk’s office said.

In response to the website crashing, officials said they redirected traffic to the county’s main site, and by the first run of results on election day, the site was back up.

“Despite this initial temporary website delay that occurred, it did not impact the results being processed,” the clerk’s office said.

Travis County’s issues were much less problematic than ones in Harris County. Elections officials there were able to finalize results there Thursday morning after drama between the state and political parties held up ballot counting.

Harris County Republicans allege they received complaints on Tuesday and Wednesday about voting machines not being delivered or were delivered late to precinct locations on election day, issues with the machines themselves and election workers not being adequately trained to mitigate issues. A judge denied the Harris County GOP’s request to impound results and counting was paused while the request was pending.