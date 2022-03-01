Travis County Commissioner Shea projected to win reelection; razor-thin race for Gómez

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — As of around 10 p.m., KXAN News is projecting incumbent Travis County Commissioner Brigid Shea will win the Democratic primary race against Bob Libal. She will run unopposed in November.

“We are delighted, and I’m incredibly grateful for all the support that I’ve gotten from the community and I’m looking forward to getting to work on major issues for the next four years,” Shea told KXAN shortly after that projection was announced.

Shea first took office in January 2015 to represent Precinct 2. When asked Tuesday night about her projected win, Shea said she is going to continue her “very intense work” surrounding climate change.

Challenging Shea was Libal, the former executive director of Grassroots Leadership, a nonprofit organization that works to abolish for-profit private prisons, jails and detention centers. On his campaign website, he said he envisioned Travis County as “a force for bold, progressive change.”

Shea said she is in agreement with Libal the criminal justice system needs to be reformed and said she looks forward to working with him to do just that moving forward.

Meanwhile, the other Travis County commissioners’ race in District 4 was decided by a thin margin, as of 11:55 p.m.

That race is between incumbent Margaret Gómez and Susanna Ledesma-Woody.

KXAN projected that Gómez would take the Democratic nomination.

Gómez first took office in 1995 and was the first Mexican-American woman to serve in Travis County. She has made a lifetime career of this role.

A spokesperson for Gómez said the campaign is making sure every ballot is counted, including mail-in ballots, before issuing a statement in this race because it’s too close.

Susanna Ledesma-Woody described on Run For Something website as a mother of three children in the Del Valle Independent District School District. She serves as a founding member and current President of the Del Valle Community Coalition (DVCC) and a school board trustee.

This article will be updated with results as they come in.