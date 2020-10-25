Travis County Clerk’s Office working to get VoteTravis.com back up

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Clerk’s office is working to get VoteTravis.com up and running after it appeared to be down on Sunday evening.

The website allows voters to view what will appear on their own personal ballots.

A Tweet from the clerk’s office around 5:30 p.m. directed voters to use the Travis County Clerk’s website to view a list of polling locations and to look at the wait time map.

Y'all like numbers so here you go: over 9,000 people have voted in person today.



We're working on getting https://t.co/StJCcmUUcR running again but for now you can go to our website to view a list of locations and the wait time map. 30 more minutes. https://t.co/Ohcgu50Q2l — Travis County Clerk (@TravisCoClerk) October 25, 2020

A spokeswoman from the clerk’s office could not provide information about what caused the website to go down or an estimated time on when it would be back up.

At last check, more than 9,000 people voted in person in Travis County on Sunday.