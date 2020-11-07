Travis County Clerk answers questions on voter fraud, says she hasn’t encountered any in 34 years

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Although Joe Biden has been declared the projected winner of the Presidential election, the Trump campaign already began efforts to challenge the election results.

One of the claims the Trump campaign has made relates to voting fraud, but thus far it has not provided specific evidence that has occurred.

KXAN’s Jennifer Sanders sat down with Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir to better understand the election process — especially the security measures already in place.

DeBeauvoir said in her 34 years conducting elections she has never seen “fraudulent casting,” and she explained some of the safeguards to prevent it.

“Let’s see if we can come up with some examples of what the president might be talking about. You could try and vote twice. You would have to come up with some way to get around the fact that your name, when you vote the first time, is gonna be crossed off the voter registration roll. So you’re going to have to come up with some sort of alternate identity to come through the system a second time. I don’t know how you would do that but if you submit two ballots, that’s definitely wrong.”

DeBeauvoir said as far as “late” ballots go, legally they accept military and overseas ballots up to six days after election day, and have done so for years.

Meanwhile, on early voting and election day, some people may cast provisional ballots, which get extra scrutiny before being included in the count. There are a number of reasons people might cast provisional ballots, including forgetting to bring an ID to the polls, having a discrepancy with their address on file or even married women who changed their names and don’t yet have IDs that match.

Situations like that aren’t fraudulent ballots, she says, just ones that need to be cured by providing more identification. The Texas Secretary of State allows counties up to six days after Election day to count provisional ballots.

“So I have never seen a fraudulently cast ballot — I just have seen voters make mistakes,” she said.

DeBeauvoir also demonstrated how her office makes sure mail-in ballots are secure. She said if someone were to try to affect an election by sending out fraudulent mail-in ballots to dupe voters, they would face a big challenge of having to create the fake ballots and mail out to voters, working early enough so they arrive. But then they have another challenge.

“Here’s what you would have to duplicate,” she said, holding up a mail-in ballot. “If you can see this timing chain along the side of this ballot. That timing chain would have to be forged in a way that was not detected and there are 700 distinct chains on those ballots throughout Travis County. So it’s complicated, it’s decentralized and it’s very, very difficult to replicate on any kind of a widespread range. In other words, I don’t think so. And I’ve never seen it done and we’ve been through many many different kinds of balloting systems.”