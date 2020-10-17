Travis County breaks its record for highest voter turnout on a single early-voting day

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — With just 18 days before the 2020 election, Travis County broke its record for the highest single-day early-voting turnout.

The Travis County Clerk’s Office reported 41,265 people showed up to vote in person on Friday. That’s about 5,000 more than the first day of early voting.

Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir tweeted her excitement Friday night.

“You killed it today, Travis County—a total of 41,265 people voted in person!” she wrote.

More than 21% of registered voters in Travis County have now voted, the office said.

In Williamson County, nearly 23,998 people cast their ballots on Friday including both mail-in and in-person votes. That means more than 27% of registered voters in the county have voted.

The Secretary of State’s Office also announced a milestone—a record 16.9 million Texans are registered to vote. That’s higher than the 2016 presidential election, when just over 15 million Texans were registered.