AUSTIN (KXAN) – Travis County Commissioners Tuesday approved a list of 32 early voting locations and 145 Election Day locations for the Nov. 7, 2023 election, according to the County Clerk’s office.

Although the announcement did not name every site on the list, it did note several changes.

Among them, a new polling location at Cepeda Branch Library, 651 N Pleasant Valley Rd. The Clerk’s office said library is near Parque Zaragoza Recreation Center, which was no longer able to be utilized as a polling site due to Americans with Disability Act (ADA) compliance issues and the March 2022 agreement between the US Department of Justice and Travis County. The office said the library is is located in the same voting precinct as Parque, and provides adequate accessibility for all voters, including voters with disabilities.

According to the Clerk’s office, Huston-Tillotson University will host both an early voting site and an Election Day site.

St. Edward’s University will host an Election Day site on campus, the clerk said, but was unable to accommodate the early voting schedule.

The University of Texas will host early voting at the Flawn Academic Center (FAC), and

Election Day sites will be available at the LBJ School of Public Affairs and the FAC.

But the clerk’s office said other locations on the UT campus did not meet the standards of the DOJ agreement on ADA requirements or the Texas Election Code.

The County Clerk said Travis County voters will also be able to cast ballots during extended

hours.

Four mega-centers will be open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. on the first and last day of early voting:

All other locations will be open during normal voting hours.

Below is the early voting schedule:

Oct. 23, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. *Mega-centers open until 10 p.m.

Oct. 24 – Oct. 28, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Oct. 29, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Oct. 30 – Nov. 2, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. *Mega-centers open until 10 p.m.



Clerk Dyana Limon-Mercado said, “Ensuring equal access for communities of color, youth voters,

people with disabilities, and working-class families, in compliance with federal and state law, is

a critical part of ensuring equal access to democracy for all. Thank you to Commissioners Court

and to community members for supporting this process and expansion in voting access.”

Voters can find their personal sample ballot, polling locations, a wait time map, and voter ID

requirements online.

Early voting begins Oct. 23 and will run through Nov. 3.

Election Day will be Nov. 7.

The ballot will include 14 State Constitutional Amendments, Travis County bond propositions, and candidates and propositions from 17 other local jurisdictions.