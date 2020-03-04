Tight race among Democrats for Travis County District Attorney

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s a tight race among Democrats vying for the position of Travis County District Attorney.

Margaret Moore is the current district attorney and was elected to the position in 2016. She faces two opponents in the Democratic Primary: Erin Martinson and Jose Garza.

See election results for Travis County District Attorney below:

The Travis County District Attorney is in charge of prosecuting felonies in the county. The Travis County Attorney is in charge of misdemeanor prosecutions.

Moore has years of experience in the courtroom and is touting that experience in her bid for re-election. Martinson and Garza are relative outsiders, but both claim she’s failed when it comes to prosecuting sexual assault cases and goes too far in going after drug charges.

Martinson, a defense attorney and victim service advocate, was recruited to run by sexual assault victim advocates. Garza is the executive director of the Workers Defense Project.

A candidate must get more than 50% of the vote in the primary to avoid a runoff election.

Martin Harry is running unopposed in the Republican primary. He will face the Democratic winner in the November general election.