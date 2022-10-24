Keep up-to-date by going to KXAN’s election page for coverage ahead of election day Nov. 8 and results.

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The congressional seat for District 10 – which stretches from Austin to northwest Houston – is up for election, and Nov. 8 will be the first time people will vote in a general election since its boundaries were redrawn last year.

How do I know if I’m in District 10?

The congressional district represents more than 900,000 residents in parts of Austin, Bastrop, Colorado, Fayette, Harris, Lee, Travis, Washington and Waller Counties. To find out if your address falls into District 10, you can use this search tool.

Who’s on the ballot for District 10?

Republican Congressman Michael McCaul has held the seat for 18 years and will be running for reelection. Since 2005, McCaul chaired the House Committee on Homeland Security three times and became the Republican Leader of the Foreign Affairs Committee in 2019. He has introduced several bills focused on the U.S.-Mexico border and cybersecurity. Since 2011, he is among the top-10 wealthiest US Congress members, according to rankings by Roll Call.

Democrat Linda Nuno is challenging McCaul. Her main concerns are women’s rights, rural infrastructure, and reforming the family court system. The California native’s decision to run comes after her negative experiences with police, which inspired her to tackle police corruption, she said.

Libertarian Bill Kelsey will be the third party candidate running against McCaul. The former Navy Seal said his decision to run came after the congressman gave a generic response to his letter of complaint. Kelsey, who has run for the seat in previous years, says he hopes to cut back military spending for foreign wars, simplify the immigration process and phase out the income tax.

Why is this election historically significant?

This will be the first general election to take place since Texas lawmakers drew new maps for the state House and Senate districts in 2021. Since the repeal of the Voter Rights Act, it is also the first time in 50 years that the state was not required to prove the new districts don’t dilute the electoral power of voters of color.

What changes were made to District 10 in 2021?

Previously, District 10 constituents were 63% white. Now with the new district lines, its population is 68% white. The District’s political composition may have changed, too. Within the district’s previous lines, Donald Trump won the 2020 elections by 1.6 percentage points. In the new district, he would have won by 18.8%.

When & where can I vote?

Early voting begins Oct. 24 and will end Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.