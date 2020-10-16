The most and least popular early voting sites in Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 130,000 people have voted early so far in Travis County.
Voters at many locations have experienced long lines and wait times in the first few days of the historic 2020 Election. Here is a guide to help you find the quickest voting options in Austin, by number of votes cast.
Most popular early voting sites in Travis County (Tuesday-Thursday):
- Austin Central Library – 4,373
- Ben Hur Shrine Center – 4,358
- Pflugerville ISD Rock Gym – 4,340
- Austin Oaks Church – 3,781
- Holiday Inn Austin Midtown – 3,699
Least popular early voting sites in Travis County (Tuesday-Thursday):
- Virginia L. Brown Recreation Center – 1,984
- Rolling Hills Community Church – 2,000
- Community Center At Del Valle – 2,183
- Gus Garcia Recreation Center – 2,359
- Chinatown Center – 2,538
On Friday, KXAN visited more than two dozen early voting sites in Travis County to find less discreet locations, as advised by Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir.
Voters at the Holiday Inn Midtown Austin on the northside, one of the most popular early voting locations so far, said they were able to vote in less than 10 minutes.
Dottie Jordan Recreation Center, another northside option, had a small line most of Friday.
On Austin’s eastside, the Carver Library, Millennium Youth Complex and Parque Zaragoza Recreation Center each had wait times of less than 15 minutes on Friday.
To check out wait times at different polling locations across Travis County in real time, the Travis County Clerk’s Office has a wait-time map on its website.