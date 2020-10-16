The most and least popular early voting sites in Travis County

Voters are seen here waiting in line at the Austin Oaks Church polling site on the first day of early voting. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 130,000 people have voted early so far in Travis County.

Voters at many locations have experienced long lines and wait times in the first few days of the historic 2020 Election. Here is a guide to help you find the quickest voting options in Austin, by number of votes cast.

Most popular early voting sites in Travis County (Tuesday-Thursday):

Austin Central Library – 4,373 Ben Hur Shrine Center – 4,358 Pflugerville ISD Rock Gym – 4,340 Austin Oaks Church – 3,781 Holiday Inn Austin Midtown – 3,699

Least popular early voting sites in Travis County (Tuesday-Thursday):

Virginia L. Brown Recreation Center – 1,984 Rolling Hills Community Church – 2,000 Community Center At Del Valle – 2,183 Gus Garcia Recreation Center – 2,359 Chinatown Center – 2,538

On Friday, KXAN visited more than two dozen early voting sites in Travis County to find less discreet locations, as advised by Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir.

Voters at the Holiday Inn Midtown Austin on the northside, one of the most popular early voting locations so far, said they were able to vote in less than 10 minutes.

Dottie Jordan Recreation Center, another northside option, had a small line most of Friday.

On Austin’s eastside, the Carver Library, Millennium Youth Complex and Parque Zaragoza Recreation Center each had wait times of less than 15 minutes on Friday.

To check out wait times at different polling locations across Travis County in real time, the Travis County Clerk’s Office has a wait-time map on its website.