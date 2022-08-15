AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Secretary of State’s Office wants to remind all eligible Texas voters they have until Oct. 11 to register for the Nov. 8 election.

“Even though we’re still two months away from the voter registration deadline, it’s never too early to make sure you’re registered. Update your registration information if you need to, and prepare yourself to vote in the upcoming election,” said Secretary of State John Scott in a Thursday press release.

Here’s some information you need to know, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

You are eligible to register to vote in Texas if:

You are a United States citizen;

You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;

You are at least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.

You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation and parole);

You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

First-time Texas voters should complete their voter registration application and make sure it is postmarked to their county’s voter registrar by Oct. 11.

You have several options to register:

If you’re not already registered to vote but have an existing Texas Driver License or Texas Personal ID Card, you can register to vote online when renewing, replacing or changing your contact information for either of these cards through the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Follow the steps on the DPS website to update your driver license information, and you will be given the option to register to vote when renewing or updating your information.

You can also register to vote while obtaining your Texas Driver License or Texas Personal ID card in person from DPS.

You can now update all your information on your voter registration record on Texas.gov.

You can also update your voter registration file with your Texas Driver License number, Personal ID card number or the last four digits of your Social Security number to ensure the information is on file with your county voter registrar.