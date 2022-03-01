Texas primary election: Wait times at polling places

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Signs are placed near the ACC Highland vote center in Austin. (KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard).

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — The Texas primary election is here, and if you’re looking to see the polling places with short lines, we have that information for you.

Below are links to county elections websites that either offer live wait times at all their polling places or maps of where their polling places are. If you’re unsure of anything involving the elections, it’s always a good idea to check with your county elections office for guidance.

Check in with KXAN.com and our live blog throughout the day for the most up-to-date information on the primary elections.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

BestReviews

More reviews

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss